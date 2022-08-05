Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.91.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.