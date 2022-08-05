ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.