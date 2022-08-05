ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 226,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,701. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

