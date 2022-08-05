Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 886 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

