Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 613 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 468,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

