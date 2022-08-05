Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

