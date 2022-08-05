Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 574.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $635.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

