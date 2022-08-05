Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

GMED opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.