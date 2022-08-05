Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.