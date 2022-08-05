Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 678,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77,920 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,023.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $203.80 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average of $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.