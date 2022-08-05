Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 95,554.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 103,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.