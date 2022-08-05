CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

CompX International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $22.70 on Friday. CompX International has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

