CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €81.00 by Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($83.51) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €2.24 ($2.31) during trading on Friday, reaching €45.36 ($46.76). 147,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($85.36).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.