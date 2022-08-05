COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.05% from the stock’s current price.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 13,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

