COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.05% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CMPS stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 13,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
