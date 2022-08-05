Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $851.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

