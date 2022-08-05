Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €7.09 ($7.31) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.81). The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.16.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

