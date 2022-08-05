Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.25. 392,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

