Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issues Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $58.97. 340,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 68,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.