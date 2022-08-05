Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Lowered to $3.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 274,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,595. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $864.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

