Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.75. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 349,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,595. The firm has a market cap of $864.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $7,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

