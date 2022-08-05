Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Codexis Trading Up 9.6 %
CDXS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,185,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,661. The stock has a market cap of $571.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Codexis has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.