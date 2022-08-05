Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Coats Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of COA stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.90 ($0.84). 221,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,535. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,400.00. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.55.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
