Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of COA stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.90 ($0.84). 221,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,535. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,400.00. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

