CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CMC Markets Price Performance

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £694.94 million and a PE ratio of 978.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.04. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 436.84 ($5.35).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 99.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

About CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 96 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($369.37).

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.