Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.81.

Cloudflare Stock Up 25.6 %

NET traded up $14.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 265,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,419. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

