Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 5,524,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,403. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.81.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 39.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 119.1% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

