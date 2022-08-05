ClinTex CTi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.11 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00130789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064106 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

