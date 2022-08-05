Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,095. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

