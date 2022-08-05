Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.96. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

