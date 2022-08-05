Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $103.21

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.21, but opened at $110.50. Clearfield shares last traded at $109.73, with a volume of 10,682 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
