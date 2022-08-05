Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.60. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 52,029 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 143.0% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 206.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.