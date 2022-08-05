Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Civic has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $159.69 million and $12.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.