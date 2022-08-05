Citigroup Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $57.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.65.

NYSE YETI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Aviva PLC lifted its position in YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $223,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

