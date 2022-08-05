Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 472,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

