Cindicator Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.09 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003650 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065303 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

