Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,204. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.79.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

