Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.05. 83,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 522,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.