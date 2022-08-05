Chord Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Chord Energy stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.45. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.73. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

