Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 336.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.24% of Choice Hotels International worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after buying an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 792.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

