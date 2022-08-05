Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1,388.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.59% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $261,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CMG traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,590.01. 5,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,352.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.