Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1,388.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.59% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $261,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,590.01. 5,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,352.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

