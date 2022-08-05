Chia Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Chia Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.