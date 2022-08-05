Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $296.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.