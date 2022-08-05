Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Chevron Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

