Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

LNG stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.26. 66,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,453. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.