Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $402,205. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

