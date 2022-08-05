Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 3.8 %
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
