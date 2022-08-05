Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 3.8 %

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

