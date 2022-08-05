Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $23.93. Chegg shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 17,256 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Chegg Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $130,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $31,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 133,530.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,551 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $18,161,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

