Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,562,000 after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EWT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 118,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.