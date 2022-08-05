Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 412 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 759,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $102,183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,451 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 177,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 44,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. 135,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,845. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

