Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 294,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

