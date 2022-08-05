Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 240,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
TLT stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 721,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,781. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
